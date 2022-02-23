New RB target Elijah Davis liking Vanderbilt
After a junior day visit with Vanderbilt last month, Riverside Academy (La.) running back Elijah Davis picked up his first power five offer from the Commodores on Monday.The 5-foot-10, 206-pound pr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news