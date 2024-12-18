Edwards, McGlockton lead Vanderbilt past The Citadel

Jason Edwards and Devin McGlockton each scored 19 as Vanderbilt led wire-to-wire in a 105-53 rout of The Citadel.

Vanderbilt led by 28 at half and by as many as 53 in the second half.

McGlockton had a game-high eight rebounds, while AJ Hoggard added 13 points, a game-high eight assists and three steals.

The Commodores (10-1) surpassed last year's win total and have won four straight, topping 100 points for the first time since the season opener.

The Citadel committed 20 turnovers to Vanderbilt's three.

Vanderbilt scored the game's first seven points and led 49-21 at halftime thanks to 14 from Edwards.

The Citadel, coached by former Vanderbilt assistant Ed Conroy, dropped to 5-6.

NOTES:

- Tyler Tanner added three assists and two steals and still hasn't turned it over this season.

- Chris Manon started and had a game-high five steals.

- It's the fourth-straight game Edwards has come off the bench. He's scored at least 19 points in his last five games.

- Walk-on Miles Keefe (seven points) scored his first points since the 2023 season.

- This is the first of a three-game homestead before Vanderbilt starts league play. The Commodores face Austin Peay on Saturday .

- Vanderbilt moved to 57th in Ken Pomeroy's ratings.