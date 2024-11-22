Nickel's 24 leads Vanderbilt past Seton Hall

Tyler Nickel scored a career-high 24 points as Vanderbilt (6-0) beat Seton Hall, 76-60, in the Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C., on Friday.

The Commodores forced 16 turnovers and shot 51.9% from the floor while holding Seton Hall to 36.5% shooting.

Vanderbilt—one of 29 teams that remained unbeaten as of early Friday night—will meet another of those teams in Drake (6-0) in Sunday’s championship game around 7:30 Central on Sunday night.

The Commodores seized control of the game midway through the first half and held a double-digit lead for the game's final 16:41.

Devin McGlockton scored 13 and Jason Edwards, 10, while AJ Hoggard led Vanderbilt with six assists and Jaylen Carey had a team-leading eight rebounds.

The Pirates came in with the No. 1 scoring defense in the country at 50.6 points per game. Nickel’s sixth 3 of the game, which came with 15:23 left, put the Commodores (52-38) over that threshold.

Edwards exited the game after picking up a third foul with 17:34 left. But he returned to can a 3 with 10:45 left and MJ Collins followed that with a lay-up to give Vanderbilt its first 20-point lead (66-45) all night.

Seton Hall never got closer than the final margin of 16 from there.

Nickel had 14 first-half points as Vanderbilt led by as many as 15 before the break and settled into a 38-28 halftime advantage.

Carey backed down a defender and banked in a lay-up 4:25 into the game, putting Vanderbilt up, 8-3, and forcing a Seton Hall time out.

Carey got whistled for a technical foul for taunting the Seton Hall bench after the play. That seemed to ignite the Pirates, who went on a 7-0 run and took their first lead before McGlockton’s lay-up at 12:17 and subsequent free throw put Vanderbilt back ahead at 12:17.

That helped get the Commodores, who’d been bothered by Seton Hall’s aggressive defense, going. A Nickel 3 with 5:42 left in the half provided the first double-digit lead (26-15) for either team and forced a Pirate time out.

David Tubek hit a 2 to end the scoring drought of 4:30 and also snap a spell in which the Pirates missed 13 of their first 14 2-point attempts.

Vanderbilt had a shot to end the half up 15, but Chris Manon fouled Scotty Middleton with the shot clock running down and Middleton hit two free throws with 11 seconds left.

After Vanderbilt missed a shot in the half’s closing seconds, Hoggard fouled Dylan Addae-Wusu on about a 70-foot prayer just before the halftime buzzer sounded.

Addae-Wusu hit all three free throws and Vanderbilt ended the half up 10.

But Vanderbilt seized momentum early in the second half and coasted down the stretch.

Vanderbilt and Drake have played twice, with each team winning once. The Commodores win came by a 72-57 score in 2008.