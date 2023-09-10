Here are Vanderbilt's snap counts as well as some notes from its offense's performance on Saturday afternoon.

Snap counts:

The offense had 64 total snaps.

64- Grayson Morgan, AJ Swann, Gunnar Hansen, Will Sheppard, Julian Hernandez

63- Bradley Ashmore

49- Justin Ball

42- Logan Kyle

35- Delfin Xavier Castillo

34- Jayden McGowan

33- Quincy Skinner Jr.

32- Sedrick Alexander

30- Patrick Smith, Kevo Wesley

24- London Humphreys

10- Junior Sherrill

2- Gage Pitchford

Snap Count notes:

Sedrick Alexander outsnapped every other running back, including Chase Gillespie who didn't play.

Gamarion Carter also didn't see the field. His snaps went largely to Humphreys, Sherrill and some to Skinner.

Gunnar Hansen and Julian Hernandez are the only two players who have played every snap this season.

Grade notes:

AJ Swann had a grade of 63.5, his lowest of 2023.

London Humphreys posted the highest grade of any Vanderbilt offensive player with an 86.4. Jayden McGowan and Junior Sherrill were the second and third highest graded with a 74.1 and 73.8, respectively.

Delfin Xavier Castillo (71.3) was the highest graded offensive lineman, he was Vanderbilt's only lineman in the 70's and was far and away the highest graded run blocker. Morgan, Hansen, Hernandez and Wesley (47) all graded below 60.