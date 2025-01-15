Vanderbilt vs South Carolina Preview

Vanderbilt suffered its first two game losing streak on Tuesday and Saturday, falling victim to Mississippi State and Missouri. Saturday’s game at Missouri started with a flurry of 3 point shooting from the Tigers, while the Commodores struggled to get the ball in the hoop early. The Dores fought hard in the second half, getting the game to one possession at one point. We got to see the return of healthy Jason Edwards , leading the team with 20 points. If you are one of the fans that has suddenly lost all hope in this team, give it a few weeks, trust me.

The Gamecocks are lead in scoring, rebounds, steals, blocks, and also turnovers by Collin Murray-Boyles. When it comes to height South Carolina has Nick Pringle at 6’10 but plays a lot larger than that, and 7’0 sophomore Jordan Butler. We all know that every Vanderbilt opponent is required to have one player go absolutely nuclear on us, and if you look at the SC roster you already know who it is going to be. Myles Stute makes his return to Memorial Gym for the first time since transferring to the Cocks after the 2022-2023 season. Last year in the matchup in Columbia Stute had 8 points in their 75-60 victory over the Commodores.

The key for Vanderbilt once again is to hit shots, and hit them early. Vandy has a chance to control this game from the opening tip if they can get a run going early in the first half. Look for another big game from Edwards, as the matchup against a not very deep Gamecock bench looks to be favorable whether he gets a bench player or a more fatigued starter guarding him. In my book, Tyler Tanner still doesn’t have a turnover on the season after a bad bad bad hooking call netted him his first of the season. I fully expect this trend to somewhat continue, can’t expect perfection in this conference this season from a Freshman.