Ole Miss Dominates, Dores Lose Second Straight

The women’s basketball game between Vandy and Ole Miss in Oxford was moved up an hour and a half due to the weather forecast. Vandy apparently never got the memo. The Commodore team we’ve seen most of the season never showed up for this one as the Commodores were blown out by the Rebels 87-59.

Vandy came into the game as one of the top scoring teams in the nation at 89 points a game, while Ole Miss was the top defense in the nation at allowing the fewest points at 50 per game. Which strength would prevail? Also, each team was coming off a disappointing loss, with the Commodores suffering a convincing loss at home to Kentucky and the Rebels blowing a large lead on the road at Texas A&M. Which team would respond to a tough loss better?

The answer to both questions became evident early. As they have in their previous two SEC games, the Commodores got off to a slow start. Vandy’s struggles rebounding the ball in league play continued, giving up second chance points to the Rebels in the opening minutes as they fell behind 8-2 lead early.

Vandy’s rebounding troubles were not necessarily unexpected, but what was surprising was their uncharacteristic sloppiness with the ball. The Commodores came into the game averaging just 13 turnovers. They had 9 in the first quarter alone as Ole Miss would take a 17-11 lead.

Adding to Vandy’s woes was star Khamil Pierre picking up her second foul with two minutes left in the first quarter, which sent her to the bench for the remainder of the first half. Pierre, who was visibly frustrated from the opening tip, finished the half with only 2 points on 1-3 shooting.

Coach Shea Ralph had some unusual substitutions early, bringing in junior Justine Pissott in the first quarter after not playing her at all Vandy’s two SEC contests. With Pierre saddled with foul trouble, Ralph also brought in freshman post Trinity Wilson in the second quarter, who was also seeing her first minutes in SEC play. Unfortunately, neither player was able to provide a spark and the Commodores continued to look completely disjointed on the court.

Rebels guard Kennedy Todd-Williams came into the game shooting 25% from three, but she looked like Steph Curry in this one. She would hit 4-5 three pointers in the first half as Ole Miss pulled away in the second quarter to take a commanding 44-25 lead into halftime.

It was never a contest in the second half with the Rebels leading by as much as 35 points. The loss snaps Vandy’s seven game road winning streak, and drops the Commodores to 14-3, and 1-2 in the conference.

Freshman Mikayla Blakes has led Vandy in scoring in every SEC game, and once again topped the team with 19 points. Khamil Pierre finishes a tough night with just 11 points and 3 rebounds on 5-12 shooting.

The Commodores shot 43% from the field, 24% (4-17) from three, and 64% from the line. Vandy finished with 23 turnovers leading to 22 points for the Rebels. The Commodores were outrebounded 36-26 and have been outrebounded in all 3 of the SEC contests.

Ole Miss was led by Todd-Williams who finished with a game high 25 points, which included 5-7 three-point shooting. Surprisingly, the Rebels were almost as careless with the ball as Vandy, turning it over 18 times which led to 19 points for the Commodores. The difference in the game was ultimately rebounding and offensive efficiency. In addition to their advantage on the boards, Ole Miss shot 52% from the field, 41% from three, and 92% from the line.

Sadly, things won’t get any easier for Vandy. The Commodores will travel to Baton Rouge to face #6 ranked LSU Monday evening. The Tigers are coming off a win over Tennessee in Knoxville to remain undefeated for the year.