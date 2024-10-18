Advertisement
Published Oct 18, 2024
Previewing Vanderbilt's matchup with Ball State with Nick Rinaldi
Joey Dwyer  •  VandySports
Staff Writer
Billy Derrick hosts Nick Rinaldi, Joey Dwyer, Andrew Allegretta and Mick Tidrow ahead of Vanderbilt's matchup with Ball State.

