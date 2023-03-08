The veteran big man announced that he will return to the Commodores next season. It will be Millora-Brown's sixth season in college and his fourth at Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt forward Quentin Millora-Brown broke his own news while speaking with the media ahead of the Commodores' Thursday night Southeastern Conference Tournament opener.

"I think its a huge opportunity to just step up and just establish what I'm gonna do," Millora-Brown said.

The 6-foot-10 big man is averaging 3.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and .4 blocks per game this season while shooting 51.9% from the field.

The Lofton, Virginia, native averaged 5.3 points per game in 2021-22.

Millora-Brown is returning to Vanderbilt to finish his masters program, which will end next school year.

Barring a transfer-portal addition, the Commodres' veteran big man will have the first crack at being Vanderbilt's starting center due to Liam Robbins' graduation.

Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse and staff have already reached out to three transfer big men in an effort to replace some of Robbins' production.

If the Commodores can't land a big in the portal, Millora-Brown along with Vanderbilt's young frontcourt nucleus that includes Lee Dort will have to take a significant step up in production.