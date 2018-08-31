Vanderbilt seems to always be at the bottom of preseason projections. Your thoughts?

"I really don’t care what outside people think about us, to be real; as a team, we got each other’s back, and that’s what matters."









What's the most important thing you know now that you wish you knew as a freshman?

"To just trust my technique and keep a level head. It’s the same football I’ve been playing since I was 5 years old."









Your favorite personal moment from the 2017 season? Favorite moment as a teammate?

“Favorite personal moment is always beating Tennessee; y’all know the history I had with them.

Favorite moment as a teammate would be assisting Ladarius with his first career INT against K-State; I was so happy for my dog. Also would be watching and cheering on my dog Elijah Hamilton when he first stepped on the field last year.”









It can be hard for fans to discern leaders on a team. Who are the leaders of this team?

“The leaders of the offense would have to be Kyle, Jalen, Justin, and Kalija. The offense feeds off their energy and looks up to them. Defense, I would go with LD, Charles, Josh Smith, and Zaire Jones. They're the heart of our defense and do so much for us, like leading players-only meetings and giving the D energy on the field.”









Favorite characteristic of a teammate you hope to develop/wish you had?

“I really don't know. I like the way I play ball — from the trash talking, joking, and dancing, all while still being focused and serious in the game. It’s how I've been playing since I was a kid.”









What is something you wish fans knew about you outside of football?

“I like to draw. I’ve been drawing since I was a kid, and it’s something I love to do in my free time. I grew up watching anime and reading manga, so that’s where it stemmed from.”









Favorite road venue?

“South Carolina was lit; that atmosphere was crazy. I loved it! The fans were loud as hell — you couldn’t even hear any checks or calls. They definitely gave me energy throughout the game.”









Who's the cockiest guy you've lined up against?

“Cockiest guy I played against would be K-State’s quarterback. He actually was wolfing a lot, but you know I love that 💩, so of course I was talking back. But you know how that ended. I love his confidence though.

I wouldn't even say K-State’s QB is cocky; I hate that word. He was playing with passion the same way I do, and I respect that. Everyone needs something to get them in game mode, whether it’s trash talking or whatever.”









Who’s the quietest guy you’ve lined up against?

“Really don't know the quietest guy I played against, but the funniest would definitely be Josh Malone from UT. That’s like my brother, and we go way back, so when I lined up against him in 2016, it was funny as hell the things we said to each other. But we were still serious and focused, though. Can’t wait to line up against him again one day.”









Favorite Pre-Game Song?

“‘Knuck If You Buck’ by Crime Mob, but my playlist consists of a lot of DMX, Eminem, Lil Scrappy, 50 Cent, etc. I like to get hype to old 2000s rap. I hate to admit, but I do listen to jazz and blues after games, specifically Nina Simone. I love listening to her; it calms my mind.”





Bonus Question

Lastly, who you want in hoops, Garland or Shittu?

“Man, both; I don't care. I've been wanting to give my dog Darius that work on the court the most though, lol.”