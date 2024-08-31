Advertisement
in other news
Diego Pavia hoping to make Vanderbilt a winner
More on Diego Pavia's drive to be known as a winner.
• Joey Dwyer
Six notes from Vanderbilt's first depth chart release
Vanderbilt's quarterback has still not been officially namedAll signs point to Diego Pavia earning the job after being
• Joey Dwyer
Vanderbilt has eye on Virginia Tech quarterback play ahead of opener
Vanderbilt has put an emphasis on Kyron Drones' legs.
• Joey Dwyer
Vanderbilt football 3-2-1 I Preseason edition
Three quick takes, two questions and a Vanderbilt football record prediction.
• Joey Dwyer
Clark Lea is excited for a different feel on Saturdays in 2024
Entering a critical fourth season, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea is back in a comfortable role.
• Billy Derrick
in other news
Diego Pavia hoping to make Vanderbilt a winner
More on Diego Pavia's drive to be known as a winner.
• Joey Dwyer
Six notes from Vanderbilt's first depth chart release
Vanderbilt's quarterback has still not been officially namedAll signs point to Diego Pavia earning the job after being
• Joey Dwyer
Vanderbilt has eye on Virginia Tech quarterback play ahead of opener
Vanderbilt has put an emphasis on Kyron Drones' legs.
• Joey Dwyer
Quick thoughts: Pavia wills a win, credits to coaching, more
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
football
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
1 - 0
Vanderbilt
0 - 1
Alcorn St.
0 - 1
Georgia St.
1 - 0
Vanderbilt
Finished
34
Vanderbilt
27
Virginia Tech
Advertisement
Advertisement