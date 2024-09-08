Dean-Vines is Vanderbilt's first commit in the 2025 class and is Mark Byington's first high school commit in his Vanderbilt tenure.

Vanderbilt has landed athletic guard Jaylon Dean-Vines, who it hosted on a visit the weekend of the Alcorn State football game.

Dean Vines also held offers from Louisville, Texas A&M, UCF and West Virginia.

The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on the EYBL circuit this summer for Team Griffin (OK). Dean Vines scored over 20 points once throughout the summer and over 15 in five games.

2024-25 will be Dean Vines' first season at PHH Prep in Arizona after starting his high school career at Kimball high school in Dallas, Texas.

Dean Vines was recently offered by Washington while having a top five including the previously listed schools, but Vanderbilt was able to hold on for an impactful recruiting win.

Breaking down Dean Vines' game

Vanderbilt landed one of the best athletes in the 2025 class with Dean Vines, who has more to his game than just that.

The 6-foot-4 guard is a tremendous finisher that will be effective finishing plays as a scorer at a few levels and can really penetrate out of ballscreens.

It feels as if that skillset will play particularly well in Byington's up-tempo offense.

Dean Vines was around an average shooter on the EYBL circuit this summer as he shot 35.4% from 3-point range on solid volume. That percentage came with some range as well as a few 3s taken off of the bounce. The PHH Prep guard shot 49.6% from the field on the circuit while making his first 13 field goals.

Vanderbilt's newest commit is listed as a combo guard, although he'll likely play more off the ball rather than on it as a result of what is perceived as a tendency to turn it over at times. Dean-Vines certainly has a handle that can help him initiate offense for himself and others, though.

The motor that Dean-Vines possesses is apparent on the offensive end and in transition, that seems to translate over to the defensive end too.

If anything, Dean-Vines’ athleticism and length give him a high ceiling as a defender.

Vanderbilt landed a high-ceiling guard on Sunday that seems to fit what it wants to do whether he plays as a freshman or not.