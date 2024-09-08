PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EVkJLSjNYMUcwJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURWQktKM1gxRzAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball Edit

Vanderbilt lands Jaylon Dean-Vines

Joey Dwyer • VandySports
Staff Writer
@joey_dwy

Vanderbilt has landed athletic guard Jaylon Dean-Vines, who it hosted on a visit the weekend of the Alcorn State football game.

Dean-Vines is Vanderbilt's first commit in the 2025 class and is Mark Byington's first high school commit in his Vanderbilt tenure.

Dean Vines is Mark Byington's first high school commit.
Dean Vines is Mark Byington's first high school commit. (Dean Vines' Instagram)

Dean Vines also held offers from Louisville, Texas A&M, UCF and West Virginia.

The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on the EYBL circuit this summer for Team Griffin (OK). Dean Vines scored over 20 points once throughout the summer and over 15 in five games.

2024-25 will be Dean Vines' first season at PHH Prep in Arizona after starting his high school career at Kimball high school in Dallas, Texas.

Dean Vines was recently offered by Washington while having a top five including the previously listed schools, but Vanderbilt was able to hold on for an impactful recruiting win.

Breaking down Dean Vines' game

Vanderbilt landed one of the best athletes in the 2025 class with Dean Vines, who has more to his game than just that.

The 6-foot-4 guard is a tremendous finisher that will be effective finishing plays as a scorer at a few levels and can really penetrate out of ballscreens.

It feels as if that skillset will play particularly well in Byington's up-tempo offense.

Dean Vines was around an average shooter on the EYBL circuit this summer as he shot 35.4% from 3-point range on solid volume. That percentage came with some range as well as a few 3s taken off of the bounce. The PHH Prep guard shot 49.6% from the field on the circuit while making his first 13 field goals.

Vanderbilt's newest commit is listed as a combo guard, although he'll likely play more off the ball rather than on it as a result of what is perceived as a tendency to turn it over at times. Dean-Vines certainly has a handle that can help him initiate offense for himself and others, though.

The motor that Dean-Vines possesses is apparent on the offensive end and in transition, that seems to translate over to the defensive end too.

If anything, Dean-Vines’ athleticism and length give him a high ceiling as a defender.

Vanderbilt landed a high-ceiling guard on Sunday that seems to fit what it wants to do whether he plays as a freshman or not.

