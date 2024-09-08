PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EVkJLSjNYMUcwJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURWQktKM1gxRzAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Martel Hight gives Vanderbilt new element as returner

Joey Dwyer • VandySports
Staff Writer
@joey_dwy

Nashville, TENN--It's a kid's game after-all.

For Vanderbilt returner Martel Hight that's easy to see.

On Saturday the difference that Hight can make was as he manufactured seven points with his legs.

Martel Hight has made an impact as a returner.
Martel Hight has made an impact as a returner. (Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)

“I think of it as a game of tag," Hight said when referring to returning punts. "I try not to get touched."

The sophomore cornerback wasn't touched as he streaked down the field into the south end zone on Saturday night for his first career return.

Hight's 57-yard punt return was the first return for a touchdown by a Vanderbilt player since Jonathan Krause did it at Wake Forest in 2012. Saturday also marked the first time that a Vanderbilt player eclipsed 100 punt return yards in a game since Krause did it and the first time a Commodore has eclipsed that in a season since 2019.

Simply put, this season marks the first time in Clark Lea's tenure that Vanderbilt has had a threat back there.

Lea didn't take that for granted on Saturday.

"I thought Martel [Hight] was kinda our top performer tonight," Lea said. "The difference he can make as a returner, it showed up in a critical moment against Virginia Tech and it showed up [Saturday], too."

Hight seems to possess a level of speed that makes him dangerous, dangerous in a way people around West End aren't accustomed to. The sophomore corner likes the possibilities as he's paired with what he feels is a capable blocking team

As a result, the Rome, Georgia, native feels he's got a chance to make an impact on every game.

"Every game from here on out I think that," Hight said when asked if he thought he could break one heading into Saturday night.

As Vanderbilt looks around to evaluate where its dynamic play lies it can now look at its speedy punt returner.

