Rocker, Hliboki pitch VU past UConn
Vanderbilt pitchers Kumar Rocker and Sam Hliboki combined on a three-hitter, as the Commodores knocked off Connecticut, 6-1, in the MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament at Salt River Fields in Scott...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news