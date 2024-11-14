Takeaways from Vanderbilt's first road win against USF

Vanderbilt took down USF in its first road game of the year, 62-49. Last season, the Commodores went 8-3 in true road games, and tonight, they picked back up where they left off. Vanderbilt never trailed in tonight's contest at USF. After going on a 7-0 run to end the second quarter, it held an eight point lead at halftime, 34-26. In the second half, the Commodores made it difficult for the Bulls to get any offense going, not allowing them to hit a 3-pointer in the second 20 minutes of play. Khamil Pierre led the way with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds to help Vanderbilt improve to 3-0.

Mikayla Blakes drives to the basket against USF. (Vanderbilt athletics)

Takeaways Iyana Moore limited due to back spasms Iyana Moore, who started in all of Vanderbilt's 33 games last year, did not start tonight. The guard started in the first two games of the season, but was replaced in the starting lineup by Madison Greene. Moore was taken out of the starting lineup due to back spasms. "It happened just a day and a half ago in practice. It just spasmed up. She looked great in shoot around this morning and then in warmups, it spazzed up," Ralph stated. Moore finished the game with two points in 12 minutes.

Vanderbilt's defense On a night where offense was hard to come by, Vanderbilt hung its hat on defense. "Defense has to be who we are. We are going to have offensive nights that aren't great. Defense and rebounding and playing with tenacity on that end of the floor will always be the cornerstone of who we are." The Commodores held the Bulls to 36.8% from the field and just 22.2% from behind the arc. USF also coughed up 23 turnovers, which turned into 19 points for Vanderbilt.