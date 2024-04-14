Sunday’s game three was slightly different than the blowouts in games one and two, after the Commodores jumped out to a 4-0 lead. The second inning was big, highlighted by a mammoth two-run home run from Braden Holcomb. Then, Jonathan Vastine singled and RJ Austin tripled to center field to bring in two more runs.

Despite the hot start from Tim Corbin’s club, the Aggies added two in the 4th and six in the 5th as the bubbles flew throughout Blue Bell Park.

Davis Diaz hit a solo home run in the 8th to cut the Aggies lead to 9-5. The eighth inning featured three runs for the home team, extending the lead to 12-5. Then, Matthew Polk smashed a solo home run, trimming the lead to 12-6, but that was all for the Commodores.

Greysen Carter pitched only three innings, finishing with 2 runs, 2 hits, and 2 strikeouts. That made way for Ethan McElvain, who pitched 1.2 innings giving up four hits and six runs, including a costly three-run home run. Ryan Ginther and Miller Green finished the game for the Commodores as Ginther surrendered four runs, but Green pitched one inning of scoreless baseball.

This weekend’s sweep was the of a ranked opponent since 2016 for Texas A&M. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt was outscored 33-6 over the last three days and must get up off the mat.

This week features a Tuesday matchup at Dugan Field vs. Lipscomb and a Thursday-Saturday series at Hawkins Field against a struggling Florida team.

