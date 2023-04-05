Denton offensive tackle Hayden Gunter recently visited West End, and the 6-foot-8 tackle came away impressed with the Commodore program. After visiting Vanderbilt for the first time, the two-sport athlete also received an offer from the Commodores.

“The facilities and coaching staff were great. It was crazy to me that it already looks like they have top-notch facilities and are still about to redo them. The city was also awesome, and I liked how the university was sort of hidden in the middle of the city,” said Gunter.

In addition to his work on the football field, Gunter also excels on the basketball court. Vanderbilt likes the combination of length and athleticism. He also sports a 4.67 GPA in the classroom.

“It’s awesome getting the Vanderbilt offer,” said Gunter. “They like my size and aggressiveness.”

In addition to the Commodores, Gunter also holds an offer from Texas Tech. Several other schools are interested.

“I have no idea when I will pick a school, but I will defiantly give it some time. The biggest aspects for me in deciding where I go include where I can best be developed, available resources, facilities, and relationships with the coaching staff,” said Gunter.