Devin McGlockton is quietly producing and cleaning up Vanderbilt's mistakes

Nashville, TENN--Vanderbilt forward Devin McGlockton comes across as soft spoken, but articulate and concise as he takes the podium for Vanderbilt's postgame press conference.
That seems to be a theme for the 6-foot-7 forward, who has a game that isn't toolsy or loud but is effective.
Through two games, McGlockton's skillset has been the most effective on Vanderbilt's roster.
A blind look doesn't often see it come across that way until...boom! Double-double.
That's been the case as McGlockton has quietly put up some loud numbers and two double-doubles in his first week at Vanderbilt.
McGlockton, through two games, is averaging 19.0 points and 16.0 rebounds per game while shooting 73.7% from the field. Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington attributes those numbers to the way his forward has applied himself.
"He just plays so hard," Byington said. "He changes the game with his energy."
As Vanderbilt welcomes Cal to Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday and sees a more comparable frontline to what it will see in SEC play than what its first two opponents presented. That will be a test for Vanderbilt's frontcourt that doesn't have a player above 6-foot-8.
McGlockton feels that he and Vanderbilt big man Jaylen Carey will continue to change games in spite of their undersized nature, though.
"I feel like we still have a lot to prove and we’ll prove them wrong," McGlockton said. "I’ve been playing center my whole life, four and five, so I’m pretty comfortable there and especially against taller and slower defenders I feel like I have an advantage."
Where McGlockton has given Vanderbilt an advantage thus far is his steadiness.
The 6-foot-7 forward was a top 75 two-point shooter in the country last season and has been Vanderbilt's most efficient player to this point. Perhaps bigger than that has been the way McGlockton has given Vanderbilt a leg up with the dirty work that he provides.
Through two games, McGlockton is averaging 8.5 offensive rebounds per game and 3.0 blocks a night.
"He can fix our mistakes," Byington said of McGlockton after his team shot 12.0% from 3-point range on Sunday. "That's a great attribute of a player."
There's some potential for regression to the mean in McGlockton's game as the level of competition increases and the size of Vanderbilt's opponents do, as well.
Regression or not, Byington knows McGlockton's role won't change.
"He’s just gonna be a vital part [of what we do]."