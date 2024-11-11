Devin McGlockton is quietly producing and cleaning up Vanderbilt's mistakes

Nashville, TENN--Vanderbilt forward Devin McGlockton comes across as soft spoken, but articulate and concise as he takes the podium for Vanderbilt's postgame press conference. That seems to be a theme for the 6-foot-7 forward, who has a game that isn't toolsy or loud but is effective. Through two games, McGlockton's skillset has been the most effective on Vanderbilt's roster.

McGlockton has been Vanderbilt's most productive player through two games. (Photo by Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

A blind look doesn't often see it come across that way until...boom! Double-double. That's been the case as McGlockton has quietly put up some loud numbers and two double-doubles in his first week at Vanderbilt. McGlockton, through two games, is averaging 19.0 points and 16.0 rebounds per game while shooting 73.7% from the field. Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington attributes those numbers to the way his forward has applied himself. "He just plays so hard," Byington said. "He changes the game with his energy." As Vanderbilt welcomes Cal to Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday and sees a more comparable frontline to what it will see in SEC play than what its first two opponents presented. That will be a test for Vanderbilt's frontcourt that doesn't have a player above 6-foot-8. McGlockton feels that he and Vanderbilt big man Jaylen Carey will continue to change games in spite of their undersized nature, though. "I feel like we still have a lot to prove and we’ll prove them wrong," McGlockton said. "I’ve been playing center my whole life, four and five, so I’m pretty comfortable there and especially against taller and slower defenders I feel like I have an advantage."

Devin McGlockton and Vanderbilt are 2-0. (Photo by Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)