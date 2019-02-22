Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-22 23:41:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Texas WR liking Vanderbilt and looking to visit

Logan Kyle
Sean Williams • VandySports.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor

Tomball (Tex.) Memorial wide receiver Logan Kyle has already accumulated 18 offers throughout his recruiting process. The notable schools among his suitors include Boston College, Georgia Tech, Rut...

