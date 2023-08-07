Are you… Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream? Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy? Andy can help!!! Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more…. His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.

Showingold: Will Vanderbilt football use trick plays this season to try to even the playing field?

I don't think that's coach Clark Lea's style.

However, I think you might see the offense loosen up in other ways. Vandy tried to run the ball 54% of the time last year and I think based on what we've seen in camp, you might see the Commodores throw it that much, or maybe more, this season.

FiveStarDore: The president of Florida State, a blue blood of college football, was despondent that schools like Vanderbilt and Rutgers will get double or triple what FSU gets in conference payouts. The reordering of college football has created some unusual circumstances like this. How does Vandy take advantage of this immensely lucky situation in which we find ourselves?

It's fair to say the investment in football between those programs has been disproportionate, and it's hard to blame Florida State for feeling that way. And let's be honest, Vanderbilt got lucky to pick the right conference and stick in it, otherwise, Monday might have been the darkest day in program history.

But it's not. The Commodores, at least for this week, are on the right side of the 'have's" by virtue of league affiliation. And for that reason, my advice to the powers-that-be there would be to keep up the recent investment and start wining games. Recent developments beg a lot of questions on how long conference affiliation will matter at a time where television contracts and market power mean everything--and certainly, that's not a good place for Vanderbilt to be.