Three quick takes from the loss to Michigan St

Vanderbilt is handed its first loss of the year as Michigan State wins, 78-70. It was tough from the beginning, as Mikayla Blakes picked up two fouls and played only 10 first half minutes. The Spartans also held Khamil Pierre to four points in the first two quarters. Michigan State led Vanderbilt at halftime, 29-27. This was the first time this season that the Commodores trailed at the break. The third quarter was very competitive, with neither team really creating separation. Vanderbilt outscored Michigan St in the third quarter to find a four point lead heading into the final 10 minutes. The fourth quarter was owned by the Spartans as they outscored the Commodores, 33-21. Vanderbilt takes its first loss of the season and moves to 7-1.

Three quick takes Vanderbilt struggled without Pierre and Blakes In the first half, Mikayla Blakes and Khamil Pierre were not factors. Blakes was hit with two fouls just three and a half minutes into the first quarter, sending her to the bench for a while. Pierre also picked up her second foul pretty early into the second quarter. The two combined for just seven points in the first half. The Commodores were down by two at halftime. In the second half, the duo played a lot more, but it wasn't the production that Vanderbilt was used to. Mikayla Blakes finished with 13 points and 30% shooting, with six of those points coming from free throws. She also recorded three assists, two steals and one rebound. Khamil Pierre finished with 19 points, which is right around her average, but was held to six rebounds. In a game where this young duo is held back by the opponent, it is apparent that Vanderbilt will have to find another answer.

The size issue finally showed Vanderbilt isn't the biggest team and that issue made itself evident today. The Commodores were dominated on the boards, being outrebounded 48-34. Michigan State's Grace VanSlooten and Julia Ayrualt decided that the paint was their real estate. Between the two forwards, the put up 49 points and 22 rebounds. As a team, 48 of Michigan State's points came from the paint. The Spartans also recorded seven blocks and made it very difficult for the Commodores to drive to the basket.