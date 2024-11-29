Diego Pavia and Eli Stowers' relationship has guided Vanderbilt rebuild

Nashville, TENN--Diego Pavia likely didn't realize that the former four-star brought in to compete with him at New Mexico State would one day turn into his biggest weapon. At that point Eli Stowers walked into New Mexico State's facility searching to revive his career as a quarterback after suffering a torn labrum at Texas A&M and failing to climb the depth chart. What Stowers didn't know at that point was that his career revival would come as a tight end and that his biggest impact would come through his biggest competitor. Pavia was searching at that point. He was "getting in trouble." He had an ego that was "so big" and he didn't believe that there was something bigger than himself.

Pavia and Stowers have connected for four touchdowns this season. (Photo by John Reed-Imagn Images)

Pavia has since taken down No. 1 Alabama with Stowers' help, has established himself as one of college football's great underdog stories and has fulfilled his dream of representing New Mexico as a starting quarterback in the SEC. He's also seen his perspective change. His tight end has had something to do with that. "He’s changed my life," Pavia said of Stowers, " I would do anything, literally, for Eli. I can’t tell him how thankful I am for him." Stowers attributes Pavia's newfound perspective to something bigger than what he could've taught him. For Pavia's transformation to happen, he had to figure it out for himself. He had to see what was out there for him. With Stowers' help, he did. "I think he’s so focused on wanting to be able to better himself," Stowers said of Pavia. "He loves Jesus, he acknowledges the fact that Christ is God and he really just wants to pursue the faith and really live his life in a way that pursues Christ. I’m kinda just trying to aid on the walk." Pavia has felt Stowers' impact. He's also used it as an example. The Vanderbilt quarterback looks up to Stowers and how he lives daily. He's also attempted to model his own lifestyle after his tight end's. "Eli is probably the most important person who’s brought me to Christ," Pavia said. "I kinda get emotional about it because he’s someone who lives the closest I’ve ever seen to Christ. He’s someone who I look up to, who I kinda want to be like in my faith."

Vanderbilt looks to pick up its seventh win on Saturday. (Photo by Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)