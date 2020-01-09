The Roof file
Here's a look at how Ted Roof, Vanderbilt's new defensive coordinator, performed in the same role at his previous stops.
|Yr, team
|PPG
|YPG (pass, run)
|YPP
|TPG
|
2019, Appalachian St.
|
20.0
|
336 (207/129)
|
5.0
|
1.7
|
2018, N.C. State
|
24.9
|
393 (261/132)
|
5.9
|
1.5
|
2017, Georgia Tech
|
26.5
|
354 (201/154)
|
5.5
|
0.9
|
2016, Georgia Tech
|
24.5
|
402 (229/172)
|
5.8
|
1.5
|
2015, Georgia Tech
|
25.8
|
368 (203/165)
|
5.8
|
1.4
|
2014, Georgia Tech
|
25.7
|
411 (244/168)
|
6.3
|
2.1
|
2013, Georgia Tech
|
22.8
|
361 (245/116)
|
5.5
|
1.5
|
2012, Penn State
|
19.1
|
353 (225/128)
|
4.9
|
1.8
|
2011, Auburn
|
28.9
|
408 (219/189)
|
5.7
|
1.8
|
2010, Auburn
|
24.1
|
368 (259/109)
|
5.4
|
1.6
|
2009, Auburn
|
27.5
|
374 (218/156)
|
5.1
|
1.8
|
2008, Minnesota
|
24.8
|
384 (240/143)
|
5.7
|
2.4
|
2003, Duke
|
28.6
|
379 (217/158)
|
5.8
|
1.8
|
2002, Duke
|
18.9
|
375 (255/121)
|
5.4
|
2.1
|
2001, Georgia Tech
|
21.6
|
333 (216/117)
|
4.9
|
1.8
|
2000, Georgia Tech
|
19.8
|
380 (285/95)
|
5.2
|
2.7
|
1999, Georgia Tech
|
30.1
|
414 (231/183)
|
6.6
|
N/A
Here's a complete list of Roof's coaching stops:
2020 – Vanderbilt – defensive coordinator
2019 – Appalachian State – defensive coordinator
2018 – NC State – assistant head coach/co-defensive coordinator/safeties
2013-17 – Georgia Tech – defensive coordinator
2012 – Penn State – defensive coordinator
2011 – UCF – defensive coordinator
2009-11 – Auburn – defensive coordinator/linebackers
2008 – Minnesota – defensive coordinator
2004-07 – Duke – head coach
2003 – Duke – interim head coach
2002-03 – Duke – defensive coordinator
1999-01 – Georgia Tech – defensive coordinator
1998 – Georgia Tech – linebackers
1997 – Western Carolina – defensive coordinator
1995-96 – Massachusetts – defensive coordinator
1994 – Massachusetts – linebackers
1990-93 – Duke – linebackers
1989 – West Georgia – linebackers
1987-88 – Alabama – graduate assistant