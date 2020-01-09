News More News
Here's a look at how Ted Roof, Vanderbilt's new defensive coordinator, performed in the same role at his previous stops.

Defenses under Ted Roof as defensive coordinator
Yr, team PPG YPG (pass, run) YPP TPG

2019, Appalachian St.

20.0

336 (207/129)

5.0

1.7

2018, N.C. State

24.9

393 (261/132)

5.9

1.5

2017, Georgia Tech

26.5

354 (201/154)

5.5

0.9

2016, Georgia Tech

24.5

402 (229/172)

5.8

1.5

2015, Georgia Tech

25.8

368 (203/165)

5.8

1.4

2014, Georgia Tech

25.7

411 (244/168)

6.3

2.1

2013, Georgia Tech

22.8

361 (245/116)

5.5

1.5

2012, Penn State

19.1

353 (225/128)

4.9

1.8

2011, Auburn

28.9

408 (219/189)

5.7

1.8

2010, Auburn

24.1

368 (259/109)

5.4

1.6

2009, Auburn

27.5

374 (218/156)

5.1

1.8

2008, Minnesota

24.8

384 (240/143)

5.7

2.4

2003, Duke

28.6

379 (217/158)

5.8

1.8

2002, Duke

18.9

375 (255/121)

5.4

2.1

2001, Georgia Tech

21.6

333 (216/117)

4.9

1.8

2000, Georgia Tech

19.8

380 (285/95)

5.2

2.7

1999, Georgia Tech

30.1

414 (231/183)

6.6

N/A

Here's a complete list of Roof's coaching stops:

2020 – Vanderbilt – defensive coordinator

2019 – Appalachian State – defensive coordinator

2018 – NC State – assistant head coach/co-defensive coordinator/safeties

2013-17 – Georgia Tech – defensive coordinator

2012 – Penn State – defensive coordinator

2011 – UCF – defensive coordinator

2009-11 – Auburn – defensive coordinator/linebackers

2008 – Minnesota – defensive coordinator

2004-07 – Duke – head coach

2003 – Duke – interim head coach

2002-03 – Duke – defensive coordinator

1999-01 – Georgia Tech – defensive coordinator

1998 – Georgia Tech – linebackers

1997 – Western Carolina – defensive coordinator

1995-96 – Massachusetts – defensive coordinator

1994 – Massachusetts – linebackers

1990-93 – Duke – linebackers

1989 – West Georgia – linebackers

1987-88 – Alabama – graduate assistant

