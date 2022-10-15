This feature is made possible by Andy Luedecke of MyPerfectFranchise.net . Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy can help! Andy is a franchise veteran, and currently owns multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy at 251-210-2930 and put your life and career in your own hands!

VandyGuy20: From what you saw in fall camp, how much would (Miles) Capers help the pass rush?

I've always liked Capers's physical traits--Vanderbilt's official website lists him at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds--and as I noted in summer workouts before the 2021 season, a just-out-of-high-school Capers was one of the most in-shape guys on the team then, which was now about 15-16 months ago.

That said, Capers wasn't an impact player last year, playing four games and amassing three tackles. The Commodores played him just enough to get his feet wet but not enough to burn his redshirt.

This Capers would have helped; he consistently ran first-team at the star position, which is the spot where the defense is probably best-suited to generate pressure. That looked like the right call, and Capers made some plays before his season-ending injury. Was he going to be a high-impact player? My guess that Capers would have taken the step up in development that comes with a first real shot at playing time, but he wouldn't have been a star. My guess is he'd have gathered 4-5 sacks, and perhaps helped keep a true freshman off the field a little more than is the case with him out.





AnnArborDore: What would you say are the top 3-4 surprises in this football season (good or bad)?

Roughly in order:

1. The fact AJ Swann seized the job so early and has been this good without making many mistakes.

2. The massive improvement of the offensive line.

3. The fact the pass defense has been shied-your-eyes bad; I thought the combination of returning experience and an influx of young freshman talent gave something to build on. I didn't think last year's defense was more talented than this one and while it wasn't good, it at least managed 12 interceptions.

4. The lack of a less-diverse running game (no doubt that's somewhat injury- and suspension-related, but I thought the team had enough bodies to rely less on Ray Davis).





MBADore: What is your prediction for basketball this season?

I presume you mean win-loss record? Bart Torvik has Vanderbilt at 15-15 and 7-11 in the Southeastern Conference, which seems pretty close to what I'd expect. Interestingly, Torvik's projections are based on overall probabilities and they've only got the Commodores as favorites in 11 games, and just three times in the SEC.

I think the league schedule is problematic--the league is perceived to be both top-heavy and good in the middle--and so getting to seven SEC wins would be a nice accomplishment if the 'Dores can get there.