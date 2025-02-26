Cardiac Commodores Secure Long Awaited Road Win

Vanderbilt entered Wednesday night's game still in search of a signature road win, a victory that could cement their place in the NCAA tournament. The Commodores had struggled on the road all season, plagued by several second-half collapses and narrow losses. But with a chance to solidify their spot in the Big Dance, they delivered a statement performance, securing an 86-84 upset over No. 12 Texas A&M.

Tyler Nickel led the charge, providing a career-best performance with 21 points, including seven three-pointers, and shooting an impressive 70% from beyond the arc. Vanderbilt played with poise down the stretch, maintaining a seven-point lead with just 12 seconds remaining. However, Texas A&M mounted a last-minute charge as Zhuric Phelps hit a layup and capitalized on a turnover by Vanderbilt's Tyler Tanner to narrow the gap. With just 1.5 seconds left, Phelps drained a three-pointer, bringing the Aggies within two at 86-84. Ultimately, the 'Dores pulled out the victory.

Despite the late drama, Vanderbilt stayed composed, with Jason Edwards playing a crucial role. Edwards was clutch at the free-throw line, going a perfect 8-8 to keep the Commodores in control. After Edwards' turnover, which gave the Aggies one final chance with 0.2 seconds on the clock, the Commodores secured the win when they intercepted the inbounds pass, sealing the victory.

While Edwards was crucial on offense, the Commodores were bolstered by a standout defensive effort from JQ Roberts. Despite only scoring two points, Roberts became the unlikely hero, locking down defensively and grabbing four key defensive rebounds. His presence on the glass and ability to stifle Texas A&M's offense helped keep the Commodores in the game, especially with teammates Devin McGlockton and Jaylen Carey getting into foul trouble.

Vanderbilt also got a big lift off the bench from M.J. Collins, a force in his limited minutes. Collins scored 16 points, going 4-7 from the floor, including a clutch three-pointer that helped the Commodores maintain their lead during critical game moments.

Pharrel Payne led Texas A&M with 23 points, but the Aggies suffered their third consecutive loss after a five-game win streak. With this win, Vanderbilt claimed their long-awaited signature road victory and cemented their NCAA tournament bid.