Vanderbilt Looks to Cure Road Woes at College Station

When: Wednesday, February 26, 6:00 pm CST

Where: Reed Arena, College Station, TX

TV/Streaming: SECN/ESPN

AppRadio: 102.5 FM LocallySiriusXM 382 for Vandy Broadcast

Rankings: AP: Texas A&M #12; Vanderbilt Unranked

Kenpom: Texas A&M 20; Vanderbilt 43

NET: Texas A&M 17; Vanderbilt 43

Bracketmatrix: Texas A&M 2; Vanderbilt 11

Spread: Unavailable at the time of publishing

How Vandy Got Here:

After two consecutive losses (at Mississippi State and home against Tennessee), the Aggies look to get back on track at home against the Commodores. Surprisingly, given the strength of the SEC this year, this will be Vanderbilt's eighth consecutive game against a team coming off a loss. There's nothing else to say about that stat except, "Wow! That's some bad luck!" After dropping their first game of the year at Central Florida, A&M turned things around, winning 13 of their next 14 games (with the only loss coming in the Players Era Festival against Oregon).

UCF and Texas are the only two unranked teams to beat the Aggies this year, but they have only one win against a ranked SEC opponent. A&M is led in scoring and assists by Wade Taylor IV, who, if you've followed basketball over the last decade, you've likely seen at some point. Leaning on a stereotypical Buzz Williams defense, look for the Aggies to try to force the running Commodores into a half-court offense and turn the game into a grind.

Facing a must-win game Saturday afternoon in the friendly confines of Memorial Gym, Vanderbilt fans saw much of what they've experienced all too often: a strong start followed by the agony of a vanishing lead. The Commodore faithful sat in anxiety, with flashbacks of the last six games running through their minds, as Ole Miss cut Vanderbilt's 19-point lead down to 6. But unlike recent games, with the help of the Memorial faithful (including a packed and rowdy student section), Vandy made the key plays and hit the shots necessary to secure a victory over ranked Ole Miss. The win put the Commodores one regular season victory away from a likely NCAA Tournament bid. Two wins would be even better, especially if one comes on the road against a ranked opponent like A&M.

What to Expect:

Like many of A&M's games, their defense will take center stage. The Aggies are allowing only 66 points per game this season. An interesting stat to watch on Wednesday night is that the Aggies are ranked #1 in the country in blocks per game, while Vanderbilt is 272nd in blocks allowed. Look for Texas A&M to funnel ball handlers into the paint, where they are averaging four blocks per game. This is not a high-percentage shooting team, but they excel on the offensive boards, boasting the third-best offensive rebounding percentage in the country. A much slower team than the Commodores are used to facing, the Aggies average about 67 possessions per game, four fewer than the Commodores' 71. For Texas A&M to win, expect them to slow down Vanderbilt's offense and force them into half-court sets.

The Commodores aim to secure their NCAA Tournament bid, and a win on the road at Texas A&M would guarantee their place in the tournament. We've seen different players step up in recent games, making it more challenging to defend this team. Chris Manon had his best game of the year, sparking the Commodores' win over Ole Miss. The one constant in Vanderbilt's victories has been the production of Jason Edwards, who, if the 'Dores want to pull off the upset, will need to contribute at least 20 points. This team runs better when Jason has the ball and is making shots, as it forces the defense to send an extra half-defender his way, which opens up the paint or creates opportunities for corner shooters. I expect Texas A&M to apply heavy on-ball pressure on Jason, A.J. Hoggard, and Tyler Tanner, who must protect the ball at all costs, as turnovers will cost them this game. In terms of size, this is a good matchup for the Commodores, and, unlike most SEC games this year, they won't be out-matched entirely in height. The Aggies' tallest player is 6'9 ", similar to the Commodores' bigs.

Chef Miller's Prediction:

74-67 Texas A&M Aggies