Tim Beck looking to play faster, toughen up Vanderbilt offense

Joey Dwyer • VandySports
Staff Writer
@joey_dwy

Vanderbilt offensive coordinator Tim Beck knows he needs all the little things to break his team's way in 2024.

As a result, Beck has made an effort to instill some intangible things in his group.

Vanderbilt has emphasized toughness at times throughout the fall.
"We're trying to toughen this team up a little bit," Beck said. "We want to play physical football."

That's something that Beck has been intentional about addressing in his practices. A Vanderbilt football practice doesn't always look sexy.

It's not always an offense that's wowing with the way it moves the ball down the field or the way it opens up holes for its ballcarriers.

Sometimes it looks more like a cloud of dust than anything. That's by design, though.

"When the defense knows you're gonna run it, can we go get a yard on third and one?" Beck enquired.

Moments like that will define what the season looks like for a Vanderbilt team that has to be different and has to win in the margins.

If it becomes a good third and short team it gives itself a chance, if it protects the ball it gives itself a chance.

Vanderbilt has to do more than that, though. It has to do all the little things right. That includes the small details that often loomed large for Clark Lea's 2023 team. Things like lining up correctly, getting out of the huddle quickly and balancing speeds.

"We want to be able to change tempos up," Beck said. "You have to be able to go fast in two-minute offense and mayday situations."

That pace goes back to what Beck often refers to in referencing his offense; balance.

"Offensively we want to be balanced," Beck says. "When I say balanced that doesn’t mean we’re gonna be 50/50 run pass, but we want to have the ability if someone’s gonna load the box on us to be effective in the passing game. The other thing is if they’re only gonna play five in the box or six in the box we’ve gotta be able to run the ball effectively."

The first-year Vanderbilt offensive coordinator has to be able to install that balance and pair it with little things, otherwise its outlook on that side of the ball could be bleak.

