Two-out hitting propels Vanderbilt to 12th straight win
The difference in Vanderbilt's 8-1 win on Tuesday-night over Western Kentucky came with two outs.
Vanderbilt scored all eight of its runs when its back was against the wall with two outs.
Greysen Carter, who started the game for Vanderbilt, left it with a 5-0 lead after the fourth.
Carter went four innings of scoreless, one-hit baseball but walked six and struck out just two. The sophomore’s fastball was charted as high as 99 miles-per-hour on Tuesday night.
Vanderbilt struck first on a two-out, opposite-field double by RJ Austin that scored Enrique Bradfield Jr. and RJ Schreck. Bradfield got on with a single on the first pitch of the inning and Schreck got on two at-bats later with a walk.
The Commodores held that 2-0 lead until they turned it into 3-0 in the second inning on a Davis Diaz double that scored Bradfield from first base.
A two-out single from Alan Espinal extended Vanderbilt’s lead to 5-0 in the third inning. Espinal drove in Matthew Polk who reached on a single, along with Jonathan Vastine who kept the inning alive by reaching on an error and scoring on a mishandled relay.
Thomas Schultz relieved Carter in the fifth and went two scoreless innings that included the first 1-2-3 inning of the night by either team.
The Commodores' offense left six runners on base in a scoreless fourth, fifth and sixth inning before a three-run seventh put them up 8-0.
That inning was led by walks from Vastine, Diaz and Schreck. Vastine and Diaz scored on an error while Schreck scored on a passed ball during Austin's at-bat.
Vanderbilt's shutout possibilities came to an end in the eighth when JD Thompson gave up the first run of the night on a Ty Bausich sacrifice fly. Thompson gave up a few hard-hit balls but escaped with just one earned run in the inning.
Jack Anderson made his fourth appearance of the season put a nail in this one with a scoreless ninth inning.
With the win, Vanderbilt moved 16-3 at Hawkins Field and 24-5 total.