Vanderbilt scored all eight of its runs when its back was against the wall with two outs.

The difference in Vanderbilt's 8-1 win on Tuesday-night over Western Kentucky came with two outs.

Greysen Carter, who started the game for Vanderbilt, left it with a 5-0 lead after the fourth.

Carter went four innings of scoreless, one-hit baseball but walked six and struck out just two. The sophomore’s fastball was charted as high as 99 miles-per-hour on Tuesday night.

Vanderbilt struck first on a two-out, opposite-field double by RJ Austin that scored Enrique Bradfield Jr. and RJ Schreck. Bradfield got on with a single on the first pitch of the inning and Schreck got on two at-bats later with a walk.

The Commodores held that 2-0 lead until they turned it into 3-0 in the second inning on a Davis Diaz double that scored Bradfield from first base.

A two-out single from Alan Espinal extended Vanderbilt’s lead to 5-0 in the third inning. Espinal drove in Matthew Polk who reached on a single, along with Jonathan Vastine who kept the inning alive by reaching on an error and scoring on a mishandled relay.

Thomas Schultz relieved Carter in the fifth and went two scoreless innings that included the first 1-2-3 inning of the night by either team.

The Commodores' offense left six runners on base in a scoreless fourth, fifth and sixth inning before a three-run seventh put them up 8-0.

That inning was led by walks from Vastine, Diaz and Schreck. Vastine and Diaz scored on an error while Schreck scored on a passed ball during Austin's at-bat.

Vanderbilt's shutout possibilities came to an end in the eighth when JD Thompson gave up the first run of the night on a Ty Bausich sacrifice fly. Thompson gave up a few hard-hit balls but escaped with just one earned run in the inning.

Jack Anderson made his fourth appearance of the season put a nail in this one with a scoreless ninth inning.

With the win, Vanderbilt moved 16-3 at Hawkins Field and 24-5 total.