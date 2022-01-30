UConn CB Jeremy Lucien tranferring to Vanderbilt

The three-year veteran becomes the third transfer addition for Vanderbilt this offseason, joining former Clemson linebacker Kane Patterson and Florida Atlantic punter Matt Hayball .

Vanderbilt landed their latest transfer addition on Sunday in former Connecticut cornerback Jeremy Lucien , who was on an official visit to West End over the weekend.

Lucien entered the transfer portal back on November 24th and Vanderbilt didn't waste any time getting involved, extending an offer the very next day.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 192-pounds on Connecticut's roster, Lucien had 29 tackles, two interceptions, and four passes defended for the 1-10 Huskies this season.

During his three seasons at UConn, Lucien totaled 57 tackles in 30 games.

Vanderbilt got a glimpse of Lucien earlier this past season as the Commodores defeated UConn, 30-28, back on October 2nd. Against Vandy, he tallied six tackles and two pass break-ups.

For more on Lucien's addition to Vanderbilt's roster, visit the COMMODORE WAR ROOM.