Vanderbilt Transfer Portal HQ
It is transfer season and the market is once again booming. This page is a compiling list of Vanderbilt players that have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Transferring out:
- Caught 124 passes for 1,233 yards and 10 touchdowns in 37 career games.
- Tallied 19 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack in 18 career games.
- Recorded 63 tackles and two interceptions in 23 games played.
- Totaled two tackles and one forced fumble during his true freshman season.
- Recorded 127 tackles, two tackles for loss, and seven passes defended in 34 career games played.
- Recorded 44 catches for 632 yards and three touchdowns in 36 career games.
- Appeared in three games, going 5-of-8 for 24 yards.
- Entered the transfer portal on November 1st, appeared in two games (Georgia, UConn) during his true freshman season.
