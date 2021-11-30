 Vanderbilt Commodores Football - Vanderbilt Transfer Portal HQ
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-30 09:35:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Vanderbilt Transfer Portal HQ

Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals

It is transfer season and the market is once again booming. This page is a compiling list of Vanderbilt players that have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Transferring out:

- Caught 124 passes for 1,233 yards and 10 touchdowns in 37 career games.

- Tallied 19 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack in 18 career games.

- Recorded 63 tackles and two interceptions in 23 games played.

- Totaled two tackles and one forced fumble during his true freshman season.

- Recorded 127 tackles, two tackles for loss, and seven passes defended in 34 career games played.

- Recorded 44 catches for 632 yards and three touchdowns in 36 career games.

- Appeared in three games, going 5-of-8 for 24 yards.

- Entered the transfer portal on November 1st, appeared in two games (Georgia, UConn) during his true freshman season.

*****

