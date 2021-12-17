Clemson LB transfer Kane Patterson to continue his career at Vanderbilt

When Clemson linebacker Kane Patterson entered his name into the transfer portal back on November 29th, it seemed it was only a matter of time before the former CPA (Tenn.) product would return home and start his next chapter with the Vanderbilt Commodores. Friday was that day as Patterson announced his commitment to Vandy two days after his younger brother, Langston Patterson, officially signed with the Commodores' 2022 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder recorded 32 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, a fumble recovery, and an interception during his three-years at Clemson. Patterson was also a two-time ACC honor roll selection. Coming out of high school, Patterson was rated a 5.6, three-star prospect by Rivals.com and was committed to Ohio State for a month-and-a-half before switching his pledge to Clemson and signing with the Tigers. Patterson also had other notable offers from Auburn, Duke, LSU, Stanford, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, and others. Patterson will join a group of Vanderbilt linebacker veterans that includes Anfernee Orji, Ethan Barr, Michael Owusu, and Elijah McCallister.