Vanderbilt adds commitment from forward Malik Dia

The three-star prospect chose Vanderbilt among a Top 6 that also included Marquette, Georgia, Western Kentucky, Loyola Chicago, and Murray State.

Ensworth (Tenn.) power forward Malik Dia decided to stay close to home, announcing his commitment to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Sunday.

Dia took an unofficial visit to West End during the summer and was impressed with what he saw from the entire Vanderbilt staff while observing practice.

"Coach (Jerry) Stackhouse has a great personality and really wants guys to get better and do things correct, " Dia noted. "All he cares about is helping the players and with that comes success and winning. Coach Adam (Mazerei) is a high-energy coach who helps you a lot and walks through things and helps the players with skill development, drills, and plays. Coach (Michael) Curry is the guy behind it all and sees everything."

If there was one word to describe Dia's game it would be, versatility. He brings that on both offense and defense and is the biggest reason Vanderbilt's staff fell in love with his game.

"They like my versatility and the way I can score the ball in different ways and defend different positions."

Dia is the third commitment for the Commodores in the 2022 class, joining point guard Noah Shelby and center Lee Dort of Greenhill School (Tex.).

Both Dort and Shelby are Rivals150 prospects.

Dia has an official visit set with Vanderbilt the weekend of September 24th.