NASHVILLE – Vanderbilt will host Florida and Arkansas during the first month of Southeastern Conference play, highlighting the 2019 league schedule, head coach Tim Corbin announced on Wednesday.

The 30-game conference slate gets underway March 15-17 as the Commodores visit Texas A&M. The series will be the first of four against the SEC West and marks the seventh consecutive season in which the Commodores and Aggies will face off.

Vanderbilt opens SEC home play one weekend later (March 22-24), hosting Florida at Hawkins Field. The Black and Gold will also welcome Tennessee (March 29-31), Arkansas (April 12-14), Auburn (April 26-28) and Missouri (May 10-12) in Nashville.

The Razorbacks’ visit to The Hawk is the first since 2015 and the third since 2010. Vanderbilt will seek its seventh consecutive home series victory against Auburn when the Tigers come to town.

In addition to their travel to Texas A&M, the Commodores will visit Georgia (April 5-7), Alabama (April 19-21), South Carolina (May 3-5) and Kentucky (May 16-18). The visit to Tuscaloosa, Ala., will be Vanderbilt’s first since 2015, when Vandy took 2-of-3 against the Crimson Tide.

Groundwork for the upcoming season is underway with the Commodores currently in their second week of fall training. The fall schedule includes a pair of informal exhibitions against Oklahoma State (Oct. 20-21) and annual Black and Gold World Series (Nov. 8-10).

2019 Vanderbilt Baseball SEC Schedule

March 15 at Texas A&M College Station, Texas

March 16 at Texas A&M College Station, Texas

March 17 at Texas A&M College Station, Texas

March 22 FLORIDA Nashville, Tenn.

March 23 FLORIDA Nashville, Tenn.

March 24 FLORIDA Nashville, Tenn.

March 29 TENNESSEE Nashville, Tenn.

March 30 TENNESSEE Nashville, Tenn.

March 31 TENNESSEE Nashville, Tenn.

April 5 at Georgia Athens, Ga.

April 6 at Georgia Athens, Ga.

April 7 at Georgia Athens, Ga.

April 12 ARKANSAS Nashville, Tenn.

April 13 ARKANSAS Nashville, Tenn.

April 14 ARKANSAS Nashville, Tenn.

April 19 at Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala.

April 20 at Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala.

April 21 at Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala.

April 26 AUBURN Nashville, Tenn.

April 27 AUBURN Nashville, Tenn.

April 28 AUBURN Nashville, Tenn.

May 3 at South Carolina Columbia, S.C.

May 4 at South Carolina Columbia, S.C.

May 5 at South Carolina Columbia, S.C.

May 10 MISSOURI Nashville, Tenn.

May 11 MISSOURI Nashville, Tenn.

May 12 MISSOURI Nashville, Tenn.

May 16 at Kentucky Lexington, Ky.

May 17 at Kentucky Lexington, Ky.

May 18 at Kentucky Lexington, Ky.