Vanderbilt at Florida WBB Preview

Vanderbilt women’s basketball showed tremendous toughness in grinding out a 66-64 road win over then #19 Alabama Sunday. The same could be said about their thrilling 71-70 win then #15 Tennessee the week before. And just like that, Vandy has victories over two ranked teams for the first time since the 2015-16 season. To the victor go the spoils – and in this case, Vandy’s first top 25 ranking in over a decade.

When the polls came out Monday, Vandy was sitting at #23 nationally. That might look modest at first glance, but considering the mess Coach Shea Ralph inherited and the fact that the last time Vandy was ranked was February 10, 2014, it’s a huge milestone for a program trying to claw its way back to the elite.

The Commodores’ first test as a ranked team will be a trip to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators for showdown Thursday at 6:00. Looking at Florida’s record – 11-10 overall and a 2-5 conference record putting them at 12th in the SEC – the Gators wouldn’t appear to be much of a test. But they do have some good young talent, and life on the road is always difficult.

Florida coach Kelly Rae Finley scored an impressive recruiting haul with two 2024 McDonald’s High School All-Americans. Liv McGill is the highest rated player ever signed by the Gators, and if it wasn’t for a certain freshman guard who plays for Vandy she might be the favorite for SEC freshman of the year. The 5’9” point guard leads the Gators in scoring at 15.9 points per game and assists with 5.1 per game.

Freshman Me’Arah O’Neal hasn’t had quite the same impact as McGill. After a hot start in the nonconference season, she is still finding her footing against SEC defenses. The 6’4” forward averages 4.7 points and 4.5 rebounds. She has a high ceiling and certainly has great pedigree. You may have heard of her father – Shaquille O’Neal.

Teams with length and size inside have given Vandy star Khamil Pierre problems at times in league play and unfortunately Florida has a player with both. At 6’6”, senior post Ra Shaya Kyle towers over anyone on the undersized Commodore roster. Ironically, Kyle’s season came to and end last year with a knee injury against Vandy, but she has come back with a vengeance averaging 14.7 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 62% from the field.

The Gators rank in the middle of the pack in the SEC in most offensive and defensive categories. Florida’s record is largely a reflection of their inability to play with any consistency. In particular, their biggest weakness this season has been taking care of the ball. At 17.1 turnovers per game, they are the third worst in the conference in giveaways. This could be something Vandy could exploit with their pressure defense that thrives on generating points off turnovers. Vandy averages an SEC second best 12.8 steals per game.

Vandy has the superior team and should win if they play as they have the last three games. Florida is coming off 51-74 drubbing at Auburn and have no notable wins so far this season. Vandy will have to demonstrate the mental fortitude to not overlook the Gators and give them one. Sometimes the most difficult games are the ones you’re supposed to win, and Florida would love to make Vandy’s stay in the top 25 a short one.