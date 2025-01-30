Vanderbilt at Oklahoma Preview

For the first time this season, Mark Byington and his roster of ‘point guards’ enters a matchup with a magical little number beside their name. After the last two Saturdays resembled a family reunion of Commodore fans on Ingram Court, the ‘Dores find themselves ranked and in the national spotlight for the first time in a decade. Jason Edwards started red hot and led the way in the upset of the top ten Kentucky Wildcats, a game Vandy just “wanted more” and wasn’t afraid to take it. The win gave Vanderbilt their 16th of the season and 4th in SEC play, halfway to the number many expect the ‘Dores need to win to “go dancing”. A week off was hopefully good for the team to get some much-needed practice time, not just game prep.

Oklahoma limps into this game after a tough introduction to the SEC this season. Riding high off an undefeated non-conference slate and an AP ranking, the Sooners dropped their first four conference games before bouncing back, beating South Carolina and Arkansas. They fell on the road to Texas A&M on Tuesday night 75-68. 6’7 senior Jalon Moore leads the team in points and rebounds, scoring 18.2 and grabbing 6.2 rebounds a game. Low rebound totals is something I will get to later (if that number shocked you as the leader on the team). Running about 10 players a game, this is a deep team with 8 players averaging close to 20 minutes a game, which lives and dies on the 3-ball - the key to its early season success.

After two straight games against some of the fastest paced teams in the country, Vandy faces one ranked189th in pace of play (Vandy is 95 for reference) that is only averaging 70.2 possessions per game. While they don’t shoot at an insane volume, the Sooners have the 45th ranked 3-point percentage in the country. Oklahoma also ranks 70th in points and 6th in free throw percentage (must be nice!). Where this offense struggles is on “one-and-done” possessions, only averaging 8.5 offensive rebounds per game. Its defense is a spitting image of Vanderbilt, causing lots of chaos and getting lots of steals, averaging 8.7 a game. For Oklahoma to get a ranked home win Saturday, they must get Vanderbilt out of rhythm shooting and force them into “skip passes” that can get intercepted.

Vanderbilt is playing by far their best basketball of the season right now, getting major contributions from almost every player that touches the court. With the 3-point shooting improving, the Commodores look like a truly dangerous offense on a night in-night out basis. This shooting will have to continue for Vandy to pull off this road victory, but there's one area of shooting that has to improve, and that is the free throw shooting. The thought of losing a close game because of this makes me sick and we all almost witnessed it happen a couple of weeks ago. Devin McGlockton and Jaylen Carey will need to have big games. Oklahoma loves to space out the floor and we will need the backside help at rim protection. On the offensive side of the ball, Vandy will need them to crash the boards hard, a place Oklahoma struggles. A player I expect to have a big game on Saturday is AJ Hoggard, who has played in these big conference games as a ranked team while at Michigan State. He will need to be the clear-headed leader this team needs on the road. Expect to see some changes on offense and defense from the ‘Dores, after the off week. as Mark probably put in some more offensive packages.