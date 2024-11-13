Aggressive defense leads Vanderbilt past Cal

NASHVILLE, Tenn .--Vanderbilt (3-0), led by AJ Hoggard, Tyler Tanner and Grant Huffman, picked up 18 steals in an 85-69 win over Cal in Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday night.

Hoggard had nine points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals, while Tanner added 14 points and three steals.

Devin McGlockton added 16 points and three blocked shots.

Vanderbilt, which led by 18 at the break, picked up where it left off in the first half, with Hoggard picking up his fourth steal of the game and turning that into an assist once Jason Edwards (a game-high 18 points) hit a 3, giving Vanderbilt its first 20-plus-point lead (52-31) just 24 seconds into the half.

Cal cut Vanderbilt’s lead to 61-50—the closest it had been since a basket with 8:34 left in the first half—on a three-point play from Rytis Petraitis with 13:23 remaining.

The Bears then cut it to single digits on an Omot jumper 44 seconds later, but back-to-back steals by Chris Manon and MJ Collins led to fast-break layups by Collins and Tanner to push the lead back to 13.

A fast-break corner 3 from Tanner pushed the lead to 68-52.

Tanner and McGlockton led Vanderbilt, which led 49-31 at half, in scoring before the break.

Vanderbilt took an early 15-7 lead after Grant Huffman snagged a defensive rebound, ran down the floor and hit JQ Roberts with a great pass for an alley-oop dunk.

Cal cut the lead to two, but Nickel hit the team’s first 3 of the night and then Tanner stole the ball from Stojakovic and threw down a fast-break dunk, giving Vanderbilt a 25-18 lead and promoting a Cal time out.

Moments later, after a Manon steal, Hoggard missed a fast-break layup but Tanner snagged it in mid-air and threw it down with both hands, making it 27-18.

The lead ballooned to 36-20 after another Tanner steal and lay-up.

By half, the lead was 18 thanks to 12 steals (three each from Tanner, Hoggard and Huffman).

Carey came off the bench and exited the game with his second foul with 15:02 remaining in the first half, but didn’t pick up a third in the first half.

Tanner now has 10 steals in three games, and Byington said he's not surprised with what his best freshman is giving the Commodores on the defensive end.

"We were in some June practices earlier this summer we had some really good guards who are fifth year players and he was taking it from them," he said.