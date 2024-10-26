Vanderbilt expected win over Texas, leaves Saturday dissappointed

That wasn't enough for it to leave Saturday happy despite being 17.5-point underdogs, though.

Nashville, TENN-- Vanderbilt was right there with No. 5 Texas.

"I've got a disappointed team," Lea said. "My team expected to win that game. To come up short is unfortunate."

The result was unfortunate for Lea's team, although it may have signified that it can compete with anybody that walks into FirstBank Stadium.

Vanderbilt doesn't want to hear that, though.

"We're not interested in coming up just short," Lea added. "I'm heartbroken about coming up short."

Lea's players were heartbroken, too.

That's because they expected a different result.

"I'd say that's the most confidence we've had going into a game," Vanderbilt linebacker Bryan Longwell said. "It's really disappointing."