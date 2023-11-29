Following a disastrous year three under head coach Clark Lea, the Vanderbilt football program has announced several changes to its coaching staff.

Former defensive coordinator Nick Howell will remain on staff as an assistant coach in the secondary. Former defensive backs coach Dan Jackson will move into an off-field role.

Offensive coordinator Joey Lynch will not return and Clark Lea will take over the defensive coordinator role.

Under the direction of Joey Lynch, the Commodores’ offense averaged 23 points per game (13th in SEC) and 319 yards per game (14th in SEC). AJ Swann, Ken Seals, and Walter Taylor all saw playing time during a tumultuous season on the offensive side. The improvement from year two to year three was not there for Lynch’s unit. In 2022, Vandy averaged 25 points per game (12th in SEC) and 347 yards per game (13th in SEC). While there was excitement and optimism heading into 2023 with AJ Swann leading the charge, the Commodores’ production got worse and that is cause for a change.

Clark Lea said, “We had a season where our results and performance fell short of our expectations. When that is the case, change is necessary. My background as a defensive coordinator will allow me to best serve our team by taking on that responsibility.”

According to a press release, Clark Lea will commence a national search for an offensive coordinator.

In an offseason that could be more entertaining than the regular season in year three under Clark Lea, the moves have only just begun. Stay tuned for more coaching and player movement updates here at VandySports.com.