Vanderbilt football's retool will be difficult, a test of sustainability

Nashville, TENN--Diego Pavia's interception in the second quarter of Saturday's loss felt...familiar. That wasn't Pavia's fault or the fault of the play itself. It was more about an attitude and a feeling that comes simultaneously with the history of Vanderbilt's program in games like that one; the thought of 'here we go again.' Up until that point of the 2024 season, that feeling had rarely come to the surface. Often it was substituted with magic.

Vanderbilt will have to reload this offseason. (Photo by Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Advertisement

As Vanderbilt sits in the midst of a three-game losing streak it feels as if that magic is gone. Throughout that stretch, Vanderbilt still looked like an improved version of its 2023 self but was missing something. It was missing the momentum that it rode in its special wins, it was missing its responsiveness and bigger than all; it appeared that it was missing its swagger. "There late it seemed like I didn't recognize the team that was on the field, and that's disappointing," Lea said after Vanderbilt's loss to Tennessee. "It seemed like we were on our heels a little bit, I just didn't feel that redirection of the energy on the field." Vanderbilt has a bowl berth as a relic of the swagger that it showed throughout the early portion of its season, but as it fell to Tennessee it was hit with the reality check that it so often avoided --or pushed off--throughout the majority of the season. The reality being that a season like this--and a transfer class like this--doesn't come around West End often. The quote-unquote 'next step' for this program will be harder to execute than it's made out to be. Odds are that Vanderbilt's magic makers like Eli Stowers, CJ Taylor--and perhaps Diego Pavia if his lawsuit bounces the wrong way--won't be walking through the doors to the McGugin Center next summer. It could be back to square one for Vanderbilt football. Clark Lea will have plenty of resources to work with, but he'll have to strike gold twice in a row. That's difficult, although not impossible.

Vanderbilt finished the regualr season 6-6. (Photo by Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)