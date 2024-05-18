Calvin Hewett led Vanderbilt with three hits and three RBIs as the Commodores scored a 12-4 win over Kentucky at Kentucky Proud Park on Saturday afternoon.

Hewett’s RBI single was part of a five-hit, four-run sixth inning that broke open a tie game.

Davis Diaz added a solo home run and an RBI single for Vanderbilt, which lost the first two games of the series and was run-ruled on Friday night.

Troy LaNeve also added a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the ninth for the Commodores, who improved to 35-20 and finished 13-17 in the Southeastern Conference’s regular season.

Pitchers JD Thompson, Devin Futrell and Miller Green combined to scatter 12 hits.

The win also denied Kentucky an outright SEC title as the Vols will share that with Tennessee, a winner over South Carolina.

Vanderbilt got the game’s first run when Hewett doubled off shortstop Grant Smith’s glove in the second, but Kentucky tied it when Ryan Nicholson led off the bottom of the inning with a homer to right off Thompson.

But Diaz, leading off the third, crushed a hanging breaking ball into the bullpen in left.

The Wildcats tied it when Pitre homered to right off Thompson in the fifth. Two hitters later, Corbin went to Futrell, who got the third out of the inning when Espinal caught Lopez stealing.

Vanderbilt then loaded the bases with one out in the sixth as Kentucky went to one of its best relievers, Cameron O’Brien, to face the right-handed hitting Calvin Hewett, who ripped a two-run single to center on a 2-0 count to give the Commodores a 4-2 lead.

The ‘Cats then went to lefty Jackson Nove to face Jonathan Vastine, who reached on a drag bunt to the right side of the infield, scoring another run. Diaz ripped a single to left to add another run.

Vanderbilt missed an opportunity for more when Austin hit into a double play, but that evened out when the Wildcats loaded the bases in the sixth and Austin, playing second, started one of his own to end the sixth.

Polk manufactured two runs in the eighth, doubling in Espinal and then taking third and home on Johnny Hummel wild pitches.

LaNeve hammered a home run ti right to complete the scoring.

The Commodores will await their seed and opponent in next week's SEC tournament in Hoover, Ala., during which they'll play on Tuesday.