Vanderbilt gets past Missouri, splits series with the Tigers
Vanderbilt made its way to Columbia and topped Missouri to split the season series.
The Commodores have won four road games in a row, and tonight they took the win, 68-61.
After a slow start in their last game, the Commodores came out hot.
They made 50% of their shots in the first quarter and did not allow Missouri to make a field goal for the last four minutes of the quarter.
After slowing down, the Tigers picked it back up. The Commodores had a 10 point lead in the second quarter, but that dwindled into a one point advantage.
Vanderbilt led Missouri in a close contest at the half, 37-36.
"I was disappointed in our defense," Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph said. "I challenged them at halftime to communicate better. It wasn't anything we were doing, it was our lack of communication, which is something we could fix quickly."
The Commodores started the second half well. Vanderbilt's Justine Pissott went on a 6-0 run of her own to help her team create some separation.
After the Vanderbilt run, it fell apart the longer the third quarter played out.
It didn't score in the last 4:21 of the third quarter, which allowed Missouri to snatch a one point lead heading into the final 10 minutes of play.
Vanderbilt was able to figure things out at the right time.
In the fourth quarter, the Commodores outscored the Tigers, 21-13.
They didn't allow the Tigers to make any of their 3-point attempts in the fourth quarter, which was important for Vanderbilt's defense, as Missouri averages the second most 3-pointers in the SEC.
"I was really happy with our performance in the fourth quarter," Ralph commented. "I thought we made big shots and our players responded from the mistakes they made earlier. It was a true team win."
Vanderbilt grabbed its fourth straight road win and took down Missouri, 68-61.
Three quick takes
Vanderbilt sets another program record
By winning tonight at Missouri, Vanderbilt has set another record.
The Commodores have won six SEC road games this season, which is the most in program history.
"I think our kids just really enjoy being out on the road together and we've been able to play our best basketball," the head coach mentioned.
Vanderbilt has won 10 games outside of Memorial this season, six of which have come in conference play. Being able to win away from home will be a big advantage for it heading into March.
The Commodores won without playing at its best
Despite getting the road win, Shea Ralph says that she still wants to see better results from her team.
"I’m still looking forward to playing our best basketball. I don’t think we’ve done that yet."
Vanderbilt took down Missouri tonight by shooting 39.3% from the field, but allowed Missouri to score at 45.3%.
The Commodores were able to close it out, despite the Tigers being more efficient in shot making.
Only one more regular season game left
Vanderbilt will head back to Nashville for one last regular season game on Sunday as it hosts Georgia on senior day.
In the last meeting between the two teams, the Commodores came out on top, 61-55.
Getting a win on Sunday would give Vanderbilt a conference record of 9-7 and 22 total wins on the year.
With NCAA Tournament talks up for discussion, the game on Sunday has become a very important one if the Commodores want a better chance to compete among 67 other teams in the big dance.