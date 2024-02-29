Vanderbilt made its way to Columbia and topped Missouri to split the season series.

The Commodores have won four road games in a row, and tonight they took the win, 68-61.

After a slow start in their last game, the Commodores came out hot.

They made 50% of their shots in the first quarter and did not allow Missouri to make a field goal for the last four minutes of the quarter.

After slowing down, the Tigers picked it back up. The Commodores had a 10 point lead in the second quarter, but that dwindled into a one point advantage.

Vanderbilt led Missouri in a close contest at the half, 37-36.

"I was disappointed in our defense," Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph said. "I challenged them at halftime to communicate better. It wasn't anything we were doing, it was our lack of communication, which is something we could fix quickly."

The Commodores started the second half well. Vanderbilt's Justine Pissott went on a 6-0 run of her own to help her team create some separation.

After the Vanderbilt run, it fell apart the longer the third quarter played out.

It didn't score in the last 4:21 of the third quarter, which allowed Missouri to snatch a one point lead heading into the final 10 minutes of play.

Vanderbilt was able to figure things out at the right time.

In the fourth quarter, the Commodores outscored the Tigers, 21-13.

They didn't allow the Tigers to make any of their 3-point attempts in the fourth quarter, which was important for Vanderbilt's defense, as Missouri averages the second most 3-pointers in the SEC.

"I was really happy with our performance in the fourth quarter," Ralph commented. "I thought we made big shots and our players responded from the mistakes they made earlier. It was a true team win."

Vanderbilt grabbed its fourth straight road win and took down Missouri, 68-61.