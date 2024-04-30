Nashville, TN - - On a beautiful night for baseball at Hawkins Field, Vanderbilt bounced back from a demoralizing Sunday loss vs. Texas A&M by beating a pesky Tennessee Tech squad 8-7. It wasn’t easy, but the Commodores pulled it out, courtesy of an RJ Austin walk-off walk.

Tennessee Tech scored with an RBI double in the first inning from Nicho Jordan, taking an early 1-0 lead. The game stayed at 1-0 for four innings until the boys from Cookeville came up big. Freshman Mack Whitcomb torched a 3-run home run over the monster, extending the Golden Eagles’ lead to 4-0 in the fifth.

Davis Diaz produced the first run of the night for Vanderbilt, reaching on a throwing error by the shortstop to bring in Braden Holcomb.

The next inning was also productive for Tennessee Tech though, as Tanner Shiver smoked an RBI double off of David Horn, extending the lead to 6-1 heading into the seventh.

To lead off the bottom of the seventh, Braden Holcomb reached base on an error from the right fielder and ended up at third base as a result. To follow, Jack Bulger pieced an RBI single to left field to trim the Golden Eagles’ lead to 6-2. To make matters worse for Tech, RJ Austin smoked a home run to center field to cut the lead to 6-5. Then, Collin Barczi brought in two runs on a fielder’s choice, but also an error on an attempted double play from Tennessee Tech.

Pitching-wise, JD Thompson took the mound for the first time since his ejection last week in game three vs. Florida. He went two innings, surrendering three hits, but striking out five batters. Sam Hliboki came on in the third and pitched two scoreless innings, giving way for Ryan Ginther, who struggled. The Hendersonville native gave up the three-run home run in the fifth and was later replaced by David Horn Jr., who also struggled, giving up two more runs.

Luke Guth pitched the seventh and Greysen Carter was one out away from closing this one out until the Golden Eagles struck gold. Baylor School product (Chattanooga) Mack Whitcomb hit his second home run of the night to tie the game at 8-8.

Thanks to RJ Austin, Vandy fans got to get back home at a decent hour after his walk-off walk secured a 8-7 win for the home team.

Up next for the Commodores is a three-series in Athens vs. 19th-ranked Georgia, which will be a huge challenge, considering the Bulldogs’ success at home this season.

