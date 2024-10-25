Vanderbilt has chance to shock the country again against Texas

Nashville, TENN--If Vanderbilt wants to do it again it'll have to be nearly perfect. Clark Lea's team put together a near-flawless effort in a week six win over No. 1 Alabama, as it welcomes No. 5 Texas to town this weekend it will have to turn in a similar performance. In fact, it may have to be better.

Diego Pavia and Vanderbilt enter Saturday with an opportunity. (Photo by Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

Lea's team will face off against the SEC's number one defense in terms of points and yards given up per outing on Saturday. It will also see the SEC's third-best offense in nearly every statistical category against Steve Sarkisian's team. "A great challenge for our program," Lea said of facing Texas. "This is one of if not the best team in the country." Lea believes his team can compete at that level, although Saturday's 18.5-point spread indicates that it will have an uphill climb to being in the game. Vanderbilt offensive lineman Gunnar Hansen and the rest of Vanderbilt's roster have embraced their role as America's underdog, though. “S**t I kinda like being the underdog," Hansen said on the VandySports pregame show. "[just] go out there and shock the world every week.”

Gunnar Hansen and Vanderbilt are underdogs yet again. (Photo by Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)