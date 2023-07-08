The Commodores beat out the like of Nebraska, Texas Tech, and Washington for Carter, who took June officials to all four programs with Vanderbilt hosting him the weekend of June 23rd.

Vanderbilt's recruiting momentum continues with the commitment of Cibolo (Tex.) Steele safety Dontae Carter .

In total, the 6-foot-2, 174-pound prospect held 18 offers that also included the likes of Baylor, Missouri, Kansas, Houston, Oregon State, Purdue, and others.

During his junior season, Carter played both corner and safety while tallying 73 tackles, seven interceptions, and eight pass break-ups. He also competes in track and field and registered a triple jump of 45' 4.25."

Carter is currently rated as a 5.7, three-star safety by Rivals. He is ranked as the No. 33 safety in the country and the No. 81 prospect in the state of Texas.

With his verbal pledge, Carter joins his high school teammate, Alvin Williamson, Jr., in Vanderbilt's 2024 recruiting class.

The Commodores also have defensive back commitments from Tate Hamby, Jaren Sensabaugh, and Guylijah Theodule.