Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse got exactly what he needed out of the transfer portal, another needle mover.

In 17.4 minutes, Lubin averaged 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and .8 blocks per game while shooting 58% from the field in his freshman season at Notre Dame.

The former Rivals top-50 recruit was one of two freshmen in Mike Brey's seven-man rotation that has generally consisted primarily of veterans. Lubin also started seven of the 28 games he appeared in during his freshman season.

Lubin was in line to be a consistent starter and focal point in his sophomore season but entered the transfer portal after Mike Brey and Notre Dame parted ways.

The former Notre Dame forward's recruitment out of the transfer portal was quiet but ultimately seemed to come down to Vanderbilt and Miami, which is in Lubin's home state of Florida.

The class of 2022 recruit joins Evan Taylor as the second member of Vanderbilt's transfer portal class. Unlike Taylor who will only play one season as a Commodore, Lubin still possesses three years of eligibility.

After Lubin's commitment, Vanderbilt now possesses two open scholarships.

Breaking down Lubin's game

The 6-foot-8 forward likely won't be the producer that Liam Robbins was, nor should he be compared to him. But there is a reason that he was a top-100 recruit and highly-sought after transfer.

Lubin is a high-level athlete that looks the part of a Southeastern Conference big man and already has experience at a similar level.

On the offensive end, the former Notre Dame forward operates primarily around and above the rim. Lubin attempts 77% of his field goals at the rim and shoots 67% from that range.

The former four-star recruit is especially effective in the halfcourt as a roller and offensive rebounder as well as in transition because of his athleticism along with his ability to run the floor. Lubin is an above-the-rim big personified.

The physical big man has shown flashes of being an effective low-post threat but still has room to grow in that part of his game.

Lubin said in a mid-season presser that he does feel comfortable there.

"Whenever I get down low and I can make a play, whether it's to score or to pass out I'm always gonna take that every time, that opportunity as long as my teammates have the trust in me."



Lubin shot just 1-for-11 from 3-point range in his freshman season but looked comfortable stepping out and being a threat on the perimeter as a high schooler.

"He's a big, face-up foward, can run, shoots it a little bit. Physically, he's really the whole package there," Brey said when describing Lubin's offensive game on National Signing Day.

Where the Notre Dame forward may have made more of an impact than Brey even expected was as a shotblocker and rebounder.

Lubin blocked .8 shots and grabbed 4.4 rebounds per game including 1.6 offensive rebounds per outing.

Defensively, the 6-foot-8 forward is physical enough to hold his own down low but also agile enough to play in whatever type of pick and roll coverage that Stackhouse desires.

Lubin probably won’t be an exceptional defender but will do enough to help Vanderbilt’s frontline against in-conference opponents.

Despite being traditionally undersized at center in the SEC, Lubin can do the dirty work at a high level and is athletic enough to make up for those few inches of height.

How he fits

Vanderbilt needed help in the frontcourt and got it with Lubin.

Lubin will step in as the favorite to be a starter for Vanderbilt on opening night.

What may make the former Notre Dame forward even more effective is a good guard to run the pick and roll with him. Vanderbilt certainly has that in Ezra Manjon and Paul Lewis.

Lubin likely doesn't create his own shot well enough to be a go-to scorer yet but has enough experience playing on guard-driven rosters to be an effective complementary piece on the offensive end that can alleviate some of the pressure from Vanderbilt's more high volume guys.

The rising sophomore also has experience playing both frontcourt spots at the power-five level. Vanderbilt will likely use him primarily at the five where that dirty work ability will be more easily shown and the floor will be more opened up for his offensive game, but he also has the ability to slide down to the four if Stackhouse wants to go with a two-big lineup.

Lubin will likely be the true frontcourt player that plays the most for Vanderbilt, its leading scorer in the frontcourt and its leading rebounder.

Vanderbilt's NCAA Tournament hopes just took a step forward with a commitment that says plenty about the state of Vanderbilt's program and how it has adjusted to the current climate of college basketball.



