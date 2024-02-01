Vanderbilt loses three straight games, falls to Ole Miss
Vanderbilt's struggles to rebound and make free throws led to its third straight loss. Ole Miss takes down Vanderbilt, 67-61.
From the moment this game started, it had the same feel as the games against Auburn and Florida, which meant this was going to be a physical contest.
There was not much fluidity for either offense.
In the first half, there were a total of five droughts between both sides that lasted two and a half minutes or more, including one from Ole Miss, where the Rebels did not hit a field goal for six minutes and 10 seconds.
Vanderbilt's disruptive defense did not allow an Ole Miss assist in the first half.
Ole Miss captured an edge going into halftime as Marquesha Davis made a layup right before the buzzer.
The Rebels led the Commodores after 20 minutes, 30-29.
The third quarter opened up with both sides attacking the rim as its major focus.
This worked for both sides, only until it didn't for Vanderbilt.
Toward the end of the quarter, Vanderbilt didn't score from the field for two and a half minutes. Ole Miss found a seven point lead, which was the largest lead through the first three quarters.
The fourth quarter was where it seemed that nothing could go right for the Commodores.
Anytime that Vanderbilt seemed that it could go on a run, a self inflicted wound would occur.
In the fourth quarter, it went 50% from the free throw line, making five of 10. It also committed four late turnovers.
The basics hurt Vanderbilt as it lost its third straight game, 67-61.
Iyana Moore led Vanderbilt in scoring with 18 points.
Three quick takes
Rebounding and free throws
There is one thing these two components have in common, they are what really hurt Vanderbilt.
In the Southeastern Conference, Vanderbilt is normally the team that is undersized, but tonight when Aiyana Mitchell checked in, Vanderbilt had the tallest player on the floor.
Despite the size matchup being fairly even, Ole Miss simply outworked Vanderbilt on the glass. The Rebels outrebounded the Commodores, 39-29. They also gave up 13 offensive rebounds to the Rebels.
Vanderbilt also hurt itself at the free throw line. It shot 11 of 21, a underwhelming 52%. It also missed five of those free throws in the fourth quarter.
Shooting from outside was solid
As the smaller team, Vanderbilt has to be able to score from outside.
Although the outcome was a loss, 3-point shooting was the bright spot.
The Commodores shot 47% from behind the arc, making eight of their 17 attempts. Iyana Moore made half of those 3-pointers and shot it at 50%.
Vanderbilt has lost three straight games
Vanderbilt, who was once 16-1, has struggled over the last five games.
The Commodores now hold a record of 17-5. The problem is that it's not going to get any easier for them.
Alabama will come to Nashville to take on the Commodores, but now Monday is starting to feel like a game they need to win.
After Alabama, Vanderbilt hosts No. 9 LSU. Then it hits the road to play at Georgia and Texas A&M. As it returns home, it's coming back to in-state rival, Tennessee.
The Commodores will have to figure out to get back on track as they are now halfway through conference play.