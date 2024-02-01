Vanderbilt's struggles to rebound and make free throws led to its third straight loss. Ole Miss takes down Vanderbilt, 67-61.

From the moment this game started, it had the same feel as the games against Auburn and Florida, which meant this was going to be a physical contest.

There was not much fluidity for either offense.

In the first half, there were a total of five droughts between both sides that lasted two and a half minutes or more, including one from Ole Miss, where the Rebels did not hit a field goal for six minutes and 10 seconds.

Vanderbilt's disruptive defense did not allow an Ole Miss assist in the first half.

Ole Miss captured an edge going into halftime as Marquesha Davis made a layup right before the buzzer.

The Rebels led the Commodores after 20 minutes, 30-29.

The third quarter opened up with both sides attacking the rim as its major focus.

This worked for both sides, only until it didn't for Vanderbilt.

Toward the end of the quarter, Vanderbilt didn't score from the field for two and a half minutes. Ole Miss found a seven point lead, which was the largest lead through the first three quarters.

The fourth quarter was where it seemed that nothing could go right for the Commodores.

Anytime that Vanderbilt seemed that it could go on a run, a self inflicted wound would occur.

In the fourth quarter, it went 50% from the free throw line, making five of 10. It also committed four late turnovers.

The basics hurt Vanderbilt as it lost its third straight game, 67-61.

Iyana Moore led Vanderbilt in scoring with 18 points.



