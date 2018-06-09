NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A day after Mississippi State's Elijah MacNamee ended a Nashville Super Regional game in the ninth, Vandy's J.J. Bleday returned the favor.

The Vandy right-fielder blasted a solo home run off Zach Neff in the ninth, sending the Hawkins Field crowd into delirium in a 4-3 win about 10 minutes after midnight on Sunday morning, concluding a contest that lasted over four hours.

Bleday, a lefty, connected on a 2-0 pitch off State's lefty reliever.

The teams play the final game on Sunday at 5 p.m., the winner advancing to the College World Series.

It made a winner of Chandler Day, who pitched a perfect ninth.

It's the only time the Commodores(35-26) have had a lead all weekend.

The Commodores tied the game the inning before on Ethan Paul's two-out RBI single, which scored Harrison Ray.

Vandy starter Patrick Raby got in a first-inning jam after Jake Mangum and Rowdey Jordan singled on two of the game's first four pitches. But Raby struck out Tanner Allen, then, caught Mangum leaning the wrong way off second and started a 1-4-5 pickoff for out two, before MacNamee grounded to Kaiser at short.



He wasn't able to wiggle out of similar trouble in the second, walking Justin Foscue and giving up a single to the .204-hitting Luke Alexander before a sacrifice moved each up. With two outs, Mangum lined the first pitch to center for the game's first two runs.

Vanderbilt got its first run when Austin Martin doubled into the left-field corner with one out, then came around when Stephen Scott scorched a single to center.

No. 9 hitter Jordan Westburg rolled a double to the wall off Raby with two outs in the fourth, scoring Alexander.

Finally, Vandy had an excellent scoring chance in the fifth, when Julian Infante lined a single to center, and Martin followed with a single.

But Infante tried to take third and Mangum easily threw him out from center. Scott walked, but Bleday popped to second and Kaiser struck out swinging.

Vanderbilt chased starter Konnor Pilkington after 101 pitches in the sixth when Philip Clarke singled to center. Ray singled off right-hander Keegan James, and Clarke scored when pinch-hitter Ty Duvall grounded a single up the middle, pulling Vandy within a run.

Martin then walked to load the bases, and MSU went to right-hander Zach Neff, who fanned Scott on three pitches.

Vandy finally touched up Neff in the eighth. DeMarco lined hard to left to start the inning, but Ray rolled a triple to the wall in left-center and then Paul followed by lining the tying single to center.