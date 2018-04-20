Missouri's Mark Vierling delivered a two-out single in the bottom of the eighth off Jackson Gillis, breaking open a tie game and leading the Tigers to a 3-1 victory at Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Mo., on Friday night.

The Commodores (23-16, 9-8 Southeastern Conference) registered just six hits, left 10 on base, struck out nine times and didn't have an extra-base hit. Missouri, just 1-16 against VU all-time coming into the series, has won the first two to take the series.

Missouri had only four hits itself, all singles. Vandy starter Patrick Raby pitched well, throwing seven innings and giving up just one unearned run, yielding three hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

Vierling entered the game after reliever Zach King (0-3) walked three hitters (one intentional), leaving after registering just one out.



Right-hander Tyler Brown came in to get right-hander Brett Bond, which he did with a strikeout on a 2-2 pitch.

With lefty Cade Bormet due, Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin went to Gillis, also a lefty. Missouri pinch-hit Vierling--hitless in his last 21 at-bats--who ran the count to 2-2 before grounding one through the infield to score two.

Vanderbilt threatened in the ninth. With two out, Ty Duvall walked on a 3-2 pitch against Nile Ball. Harrison Ray pinch-ran and took second easily.

Austin Martin then ripped a pitch down the line in right, where right-fielder Trey Harris dove and deflected the ball off his glove in what appeared to be fair territory. Ray took home and Martin raced to third, but an umpire ruled the ball foul.

That call went to replay, and was quickly overturned. But Martin was rewarded with only a single and Martin was called back to third.

Vandy's Connor Kaiser then grounded to the pitcher to end the game.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the second, sandwiching singles around an error by third baseman Jayson Gonzalez, before a Chris Cornelius ground-out scored a run.

Vandy's Martin tied the game in the top of the third, singling Philip Clarke in with two out.

With the game tied at one, Vandy missed a great chance to take the lead in the eighth.

Kaiser led off the inning with a walk, and after Ethan Paul struck out swinging, and with Pat DeMarco at the plate, Kaiser was apparently picked off first by catcher Brett Bond.

But Vanderbilt Corbin appealed the play, and was successful. Later in the at-bat, the 'Dores called a hit-and-run, and DeMarco lined a single to left to put men on the corners.

Stephen Scott struck out swinging, bringing Jayson Gonzalez to the plate. After DeMarco swiped second, Gonzalez also went down swinging.

The Commodores also had two on with one out in the fifth, and failed to score.



