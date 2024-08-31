Here's what went right, wrong and was significant from Vanderbilt's offense in that contest.

What went right

Vanderbilt showed up when it needed to most, it was resilient and it came out ready to play. What more could you ask for?

As Vanderbilt opened its season its operation was sharp, it put together long methodical drives consistently and it saw its playmakers make plays.

Perhaps above all it seemed and still seems as if it's found its quarterback.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia was as advertised on Saturday.

The veteran signal caller played like one for much the afternoon.

Senior receiver Quincy Skinner also looked like one for much of the day as he caught a team-high four balls for 72 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown was among Vanderbilt's most impressive plays of the day.

Perhaps Vanderbilt's most impressive play came from sophomore running back Sedrick Alexander as he hurdled a defender. Alexander followed that up with a seven-yard rushing touchdown to take a 17-0 lead.

Alexander looked vastly improved in relation to last season, was tough to bring down and finished with 69 total yards on the ground as well as a receiving touchdown that tied it at 27-27.

Although a good bit of those yards came after contact, Alexander was able to do was largely a byproduct of what Vanderbilt's offensive line was able to do opening up run lanes throughout the afternoon. That group looked vastly improved, particularly in the run game.

That allowed Vanderbilt to go turnover free for the entirety of the afternoon, which kept it in the game.

What went wrong

Vanderbilt's offense had multiple opportunities to put this one away but stalled out for long enough in the third and fourth quarter to give Virginia Tech an opportunity to get back in this one.

A drop by Quincy Skinner on third and nine with Vanderbilt seemed to demoralize it. So did a few close calls with fumbles behind the line of scrimmage.

Vanderbilt also needs to find a way to get tight end Cole Spence, who was one of if not its best player on that side of the ball, involved. Spence was not targeted throughout the afternoon.

Grade: A

Vanderbilt beat Virginia Tech with two late drives and had some of if not its best quarterback play of the Clark Lea era, it's hard to think up anything but an A for Saturday's performance.

A win like that is significant enough to forgive all missteps offensively. Vanderbilt answered the call in the biggest moments. It saw playmakers emerge

MVP: Diego Pavia

Pavia proclaimed on Tuesday that people weren't aware of what he could do, on Saturday he backed up his talk.

The New Mexico State transfer was an efficient 12-for-16 on the day for 190 yards with a 216 passer rating and a two touchdowns.

Vanderbilt's offense ran smoothly for the mostpart and got off to a quick start largely as a result of Pavia leading it.

Pavia was decisive and smart, made some flash throws like the first-half touchdown pass to Quincy Skinner while showing some swagger and flair throughout the afternoon.

Perhaps what allowed Vanderbilt's offense to move the way it did early was Pavia's use of his legs. The veteran quarterback ran for 104 yards on 26 carries.

Perhaps bigger than all, Pavia stepped up to the moment and brought an edge that helped Vanderbilt to one of the biggest wins of the Clark Lea era.