Vanderbilt landed a significant piece to their defensive front line on Friday with the commitment of IMG Academy (Fla.) defensive tackle Jordan Butler.

Originally from Las Vegas, Nevada, the three-star prospect received an offer from the Commodores in April of last year and has picked up offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Oregon, Pitt, and Southern Cal along the way.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound prospect began playing high school football at Desert Pines (Nev.) before transferring to IMG Academy for his junior season, where he recorded 19 tackles in just five games.

Butler becomes the fifth commitment for the Commodores in the 2020 recruiting class, joining Fletcher (Fla.) offensive tackle Bradley Ashmore, Weatherford (Tex.) quarterback Ken Seals, Tomball (Tex.) Memorial wide receiver Logan Kyle, and St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) outside linebacker Griffin Lampton.

Stay tuned to VandySports.com for more on Butler's commitment.