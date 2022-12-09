"What stuck out the most to me was the culture that is there and what Coach (Clark) Lea has brought only being there for a short period of time," Gilbert said after his trip to Nashville. "Coach Lea has really built a great culture and vision that even the players believe in."

After a weekend official with Vanderbilt, Round Rock (Tex.) defensive back Jalen Gilbert has committed to the Commodores.

Gilbert, a three-star prospect, has built a strong relationship with defensive coordinator Nick Howell throughout his recruiting process and will bring a lot of range to the Vanderbilt secondary.

"Vanderbilt wants to use my ability to cover in space as well as my ability to cover down in the slot."

A former Washington State commit, Gilbert picked up an offer from the Commodores back in the summer and also held notable offers from West Virginia, Arizona State, and UNLV.

As a senior, he posted 43 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and five interceptions.

With Gilbert in the fold, Vanderbilt now has 19 total commitments in the 2023 class.