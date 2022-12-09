Vandy lands three-star DB Jalen Gilbert after weekend official
After a weekend official with Vanderbilt, Round Rock (Tex.) defensive back Jalen Gilbert has committed to the Commodores.
"What stuck out the most to me was the culture that is there and what Coach (Clark) Lea has brought only being there for a short period of time," Gilbert said after his trip to Nashville. "Coach Lea has really built a great culture and vision that even the players believe in."
Gilbert, a three-star prospect, has built a strong relationship with defensive coordinator Nick Howell throughout his recruiting process and will bring a lot of range to the Vanderbilt secondary.
"Vanderbilt wants to use my ability to cover in space as well as my ability to cover down in the slot."
A former Washington State commit, Gilbert picked up an offer from the Commodores back in the summer and also held notable offers from West Virginia, Arizona State, and UNLV.
As a senior, he posted 43 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and five interceptions.
With Gilbert in the fold, Vanderbilt now has 19 total commitments in the 2023 class.
